Serie A title deciding games moved to Friday
Sport

Serie A title deciding games moved to Friday

Serie A title deciding games moved to Friday
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Napoli - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - May 18, 2025 Napoli's Matteo Politano with teammates applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Serie A title deciding games moved to Friday
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 18, 2025 Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Serie A title deciding games moved to Friday
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Lazio - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 18, 2025 Lazio's Pedro scores their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Serie A title deciding games moved to Friday
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Napoli - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - May 18, 2025 Parma's Hernani in action with Napoli's Scott McTominay REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
19 May 2025 07:51PM
Inter Milan and Napoli will play their final Serie A games of the season on Friday instead of Sunday, the Italian league announced on Monday.

The Lega Serie A council decided Napoli's home game against Cagliari and Inter's away match against Como will kick off simultaneously at 2045 CEST (1845 GMT).

Antonio Conte's Napoli are top of the league standings on 79 points, one ahead of defending champions Inter going into the final matchday. Should the two sides end level on points, a playoff will be required to determine the title winner.

The potential playoff could be played on May 26, leaving time for Inter to prepare the Champions League final on May 31. Six remaining matches will be played on Sunday, deciding the European places and relegation.

Source: Reuters
