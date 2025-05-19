Serie A title deciding games moved to Friday

Inter Milan and Napoli will play their final Serie A games of the season on Friday instead of Sunday, the Italian league announced on Monday.

The Lega Serie A council decided Napoli's home game against Cagliari and Inter's away match against Como will kick off simultaneously at 2045 CEST (1845 GMT).

Antonio Conte's Napoli are top of the league standings on 79 points, one ahead of defending champions Inter going into the final matchday. Should the two sides end level on points, a playoff will be required to determine the title winner.

The potential playoff could be played on May 26, leaving time for Inter to prepare the Champions League final on May 31. Six remaining matches will be played on Sunday, deciding the European places and relegation.