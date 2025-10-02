Seven changes for Argentina as they face title-chasing Springboks again

LONDON :Argentina have made seven changes to their team for their final Rugby Championship outing of the campaign against defending champions South Africa, hoping to bounce back at Twickenham on Saturday after last weekend’s 67-30 defeat in Durban.

Coach Felipe Contepomi has made three changes to his pack and four among the backs, including handing only a second cap to 26-year-old Geronimo Prisciantelli, for a match in which South Africa will retain the title with a bonus-point victory.

He comes in at flyhalf and is paired with Simon Benitez Cruz, who replaces Gonzalo Garcia after he was taken off on a stretcher with concussion last Saturday and ruled out of the last clash of the Southern Hemisphere championship.

Prisciantelli’s selection sees Santiago Carreras moved to fullback with Juan Cruz Mallia switched from No. 15 to the left wing in place of Mateo Carreras.

Justo Piccardo replaces Lucio Cinti at centre and Bautista Delguy comes in for Rodrigo Isgro on the right wing.

Contepomi has switched back to the lock pairing that started last month’s victory over Australia in Sydney, choosing Guido Petti and Pedro Rubiolo ahead of Franco Molina and Lucas Paulos, who he drafted into the second row last weekend to beef up the pack for the clash against the Springboks.

Joaquin Oviedo has been replaced by Santiago Grondona at the back of the scrum.

The bench will continue with a six-two forward split as Contepomi expects another physical battle with the Boks.

Of the seven changes, Contepomi said: “These guys have been training with us all the time. Some of them have played before in some of the other games and now they will feel that they are ready.

“They've got good energy, they are up for the challenge, and mentally, physically and technically they are ready for it. So, we think it's the best combination we have for this game.

“Hopefully we are up to standard and we can give a good performance and be up there to be competitive against the best team in the world,” he told a press conference.

The coach said the Pumas needed, however, to be better under the high ball, at set pieces and in direct play.

“Everyone knows how South Africa play but they are such a wonderful team that what they do, they do really well. And also they have such a great quality of players and strength.”

The match will mark the 52nd time Julian Montoya captains the team, setting a record for the country.

South Africa will successfully defend the title with a bonus-point victory at Twickenham no matter what happens in the other match in Perth between Australia and New Zealand.

A victory without a bonus-point will likely also be enough given their vastly superior points difference over the second-placed All Blacks.

Argentina team:

15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Justo Piccardo, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Juan Cruz Mallia, 10-Geronimo Prisciantelli, 9-Simon Benitez Cruz, 8-Santiago Grondona, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Pedro Rubiolo, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Joel Sclavi, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Mayco Vivas.

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Boris Wenger, 18-Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19-Franco Molina, 20-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21-Joaquin Oviedo 22-Agustin Moyano, 23- Rodrigo Isgro

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)