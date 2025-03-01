Shakira tour forces Monterrey venue switch for Champions Cup clash

MEXICO CITY : Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour is making waves beyond the music industry, forcing Monterrey’s Rayados to relocate their CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 tie against Vancouver Whitecaps.

With the Colombian pop icon set to perform at BBVA Stadium, the Mexican club has been left without a home venue for the decisive second leg on March 12. The match will now take place at Estadio Corona in Torreon, home of Liga MX side Santos Laguna.

The scheduling conundrum arose after Vancouver secured their place in the knockout round with a 3-2 aggregate win over Costa Rica's Deportivo Saprissa. When CONCACAF confirmed the fixture dates on Thursday, Monterrey found itself scrambling for alternatives.

Local reports suggest the club attempted to swap dates and play the first leg at home instead, but Vancouver rejected the request.

The last-minute switch has frustrated Rayados fans, with some voicing security concerns over the new venue.