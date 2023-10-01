Singapore's Shanti Pereira qualifies for 200m final at Asian Games

HANGZHOU, China: Shanti Pereira qualified for the women’s 200m final at the Asian Games after finishing first in her heat, clocking a time of 23.14s on Sunday (Oct 1).

The top two finishers each of the three heats automatically qualify, along with the next two fastest qualifiers.

The 27-year-old Singaporean will compete in the final of the event on Monday at 7.45pm local time. This is Pereira's first 200m Games final.

On Saturday, Pereira ended Singapore’s near 50-year wait for a track and field medal in the Asian Games, after she clinched a silver in the women’s 100m.