Singapore’s Shanti Pereira clinches Asian Games 100m silver
This is Shanti Pereira's second medal in the event after a silver at the last Asian Games.
NAGOYA: Singapore’s Shanti Pereira clinched a silver in the women’s 100m at the Asian Games on Friday (Sep 25).
At the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, Pereira clocked a time of 11.21s to cross the line in second place - just 0.01s shy of her national record.
China's Chen Yujie won gold in an Asian Games record time of 11.06s, smashing the previous mark of 11.15s that was set by Sri Lanka's Susanthika Jayasinghe in 2002. Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong took bronze in 11.33s.
Pereira had clinched a silver in the 100m at the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou.
She is the defending champion in the 200m event and will begin her title defence on Saturday.
Earlier on Friday, the 30-year-old clocked a time of 11.28s to enter the final as the fastest qualifier.
Bahrain’s Odiong was second overall with a time of 11.33s, ahead of Thailand’s Jirapat Khanonta and China’s Chen who were tied on 11.41s.
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