Singapore’s Shanti Pereira clinches Asian Games 100m silver

Pereira had clinched a silver in the 100m at the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou.

She is the defending champion in the 200m event and will begin her title defence on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the 30-year-old clocked a time of 11.28s to enter the final as the fastest qualifier.

Bahrain’s Odiong was second overall with a time of 11.33s, ahead of Thailand’s Jirapat Khanonta and China’s Chen who were tied on 11.41s.