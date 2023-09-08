Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira returns from history-making European adventure, sets sights on Asian Games
SINGAPORE: If Shanti Pereira's season has been a race, it has been a long and gruelling one.
Now, she's left with a "final sprint" for 2023 - the upcoming Asian Games later in September.
Despite the rigours of a year where she ran close to 50 races, Singapore's sprint queen remains in good form - and good spirits, as she met with reporters on Friday (Sep 8).
Speaking at Changi Airport after a European adventure where she made history by becoming the first Singaporean to make a World Championships semi-finals, she described a long but fulfilling few weeks away from home.
"The main purpose of me travelling to Europe this time was to first of all gain competition experience leading up to the Asian Games, but to also treat it as sort of a 'stopover' before the Asian Games and World Championships," the 26-year-old said.
"It's a major confidence boost. It's also great to know that despite the achievements I've had, I still have room to improve."
Now, Pereira has her sights set on the quadrennial Asian Games in China from Sep 23 to Oct 8.
"It's been a very, very long season and the biggest one of the year is going to be the Asian Games. Definitely the final sprint and I can't wait for it to come," she said.
The Singaporean has clocked the quickest timings of any Asian woman in the 100m and 200m, and will compete in both events in Hangzhou later this month.
"The season isn't over yet so I'm hoping - if I can - go faster in the 100m and 200m," said Pereira, adding that she would be targeting a medal in both events.
"Yes, I've clocked the fastest times (in Asia) but then again at these kinds of championships, you never know what's going to happen. You don't know how your competitors are doing and you don't know what the conditions are going to be, so I'm just focusing on what I can control leading up to the Games."
With her stellar performances has come pressure, but Pereira is taking it in her stride.
"Of course there is pressure, I'm not going to lie. It comes with the territory like I said before, and I guess I'm just learning to accept it and honestly I'm just very thankful to be in this position," she said.
"IT FEELS AMAZING"
Pereira travelled to Europe prior to the World Championships in Hungary in August, and competed in two meets - in Switzerland and Italy - before returning home.
In this period, she achieved both her targets: Qualifying for the 200m semifinals of the World Championships, and meeting the 200m qualifying mark for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
"It feels really good, it's one of the life goals I set out for myself ever since I started track, and I did it. So it feels amazing," she said.
Pereira's appearance at the World Championships - where she qualified on merit, rather than as a wildcard - came on the back of a scintillating 2023 for the Singaporean.
Earlier this year, she became the first Singaporean woman to win both the 100m and 200m events at the same edition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games; then followed that up with a sprint double at the Asian Athletics Championships.
After a day's rest, Pereira will spend the next two weeks preparing for what could be her biggest test of 2023.
"The foundation has been laid; I've been competing, I've been doing well, all that is done," she said.
"All I can do now is just tune up and give it my all."