Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira returns from history-making European adventure, sets sights on Asian Games

SINGAPORE: If Shanti Pereira's season has been a race, it has been a long and gruelling one.

Now, she's left with a "final sprint" for 2023 - the upcoming Asian Games later in September.

Despite the rigours of a year where she ran close to 50 races, Singapore's sprint queen remains in good form - and good spirits, as she met with reporters on Friday (Sep 8).

Speaking at Changi Airport after a European adventure where she made history by becoming the first Singaporean to make a World Championships semi-finals, she described a long but fulfilling few weeks away from home.

"The main purpose of me travelling to Europe this time was to first of all gain competition experience leading up to the Asian Games, but to also treat it as sort of a 'stopover' before the Asian Games and World Championships," the 26-year-old said.

"It's a major confidence boost. It's also great to know that despite the achievements I've had, I still have room to improve."