Shanti Pereira misses out on 100m semis at World Championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira missed out on a spot in the women's 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary after clocking a time of 11.33s on Sunday (Aug 20).
Pereira, whose national record stands at 11.20s, finished fourth in the second heat of the event, and 31st overall. The top 3 from each of the seven heats moved on to the semi-finals, along with athletes from the rest of the field with the three fastest times.
She will next compete in the 200m heats on Aug 23.
Pereira's appearance at the World Athletics Championships - where she qualified on merit, rather than as a wildcard - comes on the back of a scintillating 2023 for the Singaporean.
Earlier this year, she became the first Singaporean woman to win both the 100m and 200m events at the same edition of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May and then followed that up with a sprint double at the Asian Athletics Championships in July.
Pereira has rewritten her 100m national record six times this year and her 200m national mark thrice. Based on World Athletics' records, she is currently ranked 47th in the world in the 100m, and 1st in Asia.