Shanti Pereira misses out on 100m semis at World Championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore sprint queen Shanti Pereira missed out on a spot in the women's 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary after clocking a time of 11.33s on Sunday (Aug 20).

Pereira, whose national record stands at 11.20s, finished fourth in the second heat of the event, and 31st overall. The top 3 from each of the seven heats moved on to the semi-finals, along with athletes from the rest of the field with the three fastest times.

She will next compete in the 200m heats on Aug 23.