Sheehan captains Lions, Pollock at number eight for Western Force tour match

SYDNEY :Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan will captain the British & Irish Lions on debut in their tour match against Western Force in Perth on Saturday, while young England loose forward Henry Pollock has been named to start at number eight.

Coach Andy Farrell has completely overhauled his team with only Sione Tuipulotu and Tadhg Beirne surviving in the starting line-up from the side that lost 28-24 to Argentina in Dublin last week.

Beirne moves from lock into a back row also featuring 20-year-old Pollock and openside Josh van der Flier, while Australia-born Tuipulotu shifts from outside to inside centre in a midfield partnership with Garry Ringrose.

Finn Russell starts at flyhalf in his first appearance on his third Lions tour and is paired with Wales scrumhalf Tomos Williams, who made his debut off the bench against Argentina.

Marcus Smith, who played at fullback against the Pumas, drops to the bench with his England teammate Elliot Daly handed the number 15 shirt.

Another Australia-born player, Mack Hansen, makes his first Lions start on the right wing with James Lowe replacing Duhan van der Merwe on the left.

Sheehan and his Leinster teammates Ringrose, Lowe, Joe McCarthy and Van Der Flier will all play their first Lions match at Perth Stadium, having joined the squad late after their URC Championship triumph.

"Dan Sheehan gets the opportunity to lead the side against Western Force, which is a great honour for him and his family - so congratulations to Dan as he captains the side on his Lions debut," Farrell said in a statement.

A further four players - lock Ollie Chessum, centre Huw Jones and props Andrew Porter and Will Stuart - could make their Lions debut off the bench.

The Force named a team studded with test players earlier on Thursday, their side reinforced at the last minute by the release from the Wallabies camp of playmaker Ben Donaldson.

"We know the quality and experience the Force have and the opportunity to play against the Lions always brings out special performances from the Super Rugby sides, so we expect them to be at their best," Farrell added.

15–Elliot Daly, 14–Mack Hansen, 13–Garry Ringrose, 12–Sione Tuipulotu, 11–James Lowe, 10–Finn Russell, 9–Tomos Williams, 8–Henry Pollock, 7–Josh van der Flier, 6–Tadhg Beirne, 5–Joe McCarthy, 4–Scott Cummings, 3–Tadhg Furlong, 2–Dan Sheehan (captain), 1–Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: 16–Ronan Kelleher, 17–Andrew Porter, 18–Will Stuart, 19–Ollie Chessum, 20–Jack Conan, 21–Alex Mitchell, 22–Huw Jones, 23–Marcus Smith.