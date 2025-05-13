Sheffield United ease into Championship playoff final

SHEFFIELD, England :Sheffield United cruised into the Championship playoff final after goals from Kieffer Moore, Gustavo Hamer and Callum O'Hare produced a 3-0 win over Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Monday, securing a 6-0 aggregate success in the one-sided semi-final.

United will face the winner of the second semi-final in the May 24 English second-tier playoff decider at Wembley with Sunderland leading Coventry City 2-1 ahead of the second leg of their tie at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Moore headed in United’s opener in the first half before Hamer's shot took a wicked deflection and wrong-footed goalkeeper Max O'Leary. O’Hare added a late third as he swept the ball into the net unchallenged in the 83rd minute.

United were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season having managed only three wins in 38 games. They finished third in the 2024-25 Championship season, behind Leeds United and Burnley, who earned automatic promotion.