Sheffield Wednesday file for administration, court filing shows

Second-tier Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have filed for administration amid mounting financial issues at one of the oldest surviving football clubs, a court filing on Friday showed.

The English Football League (EFL) had previously charged the club in June with multiple breaches of regulations after they failed to pay players' wages on time.

The club had already been placed under registration embargoes in the last two seasons having received a six-point deduction during the 2020-21 campaign for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Having finished 12th last season, Wednesday find themselves rock bottom of the standings this season with six points and just one win in 11 games.

The EFL had also charged the club's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, with causing the club to be in breach of EFL regulations despite his commitment to fund the club's cash requirements.

Thai businessman Chansiri, who took over Wednesday in 2015, had acknowledged the charges at the time and apologised to everyone connected with the club.