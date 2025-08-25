Shelton beats qualifier Buse to kick off US Open campaign

NEW YORK :Ben Shelton beat Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, getting his bid to end a 22-year title drought for American men in New York off to a confident start.

Shelton, who reached the U.S. Open semi-final in 2023, was brimming with confidence after earning the biggest title of his career in Toronto earlier this month and showed no loss of form on Arthur Ashe Stadium as he sent over 35 winners and five aces.

Shelton will play the winner of the match between Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta and qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz, with an extra day's rest thanks to the extended 15-day schedule that the major adopted this year.

"Starting to feel like home for me. This is the best court in tennis," said Shelton. "It's my favourite place to play, favourite court, favourite tournament."

The two were evenly matched through much of the first set before Buse dropped his serve with a double fault in the eighth game and Shelton successfully defended three break points in the ninth.

The American broke his opponent from the baseline in the fifth game of the second set and again in the seventh with one of his famously powerful forehand winners.

Buse helped Shelton on the way to another break in the third game of the final set with one of his six double faults in the match and the 22-year-old nodded with satisfaction as he clinched it on the fifth match point.

Shelton was less than a year old in 2003 when Andy Roddick was the last American man to hoist the trophy and has emerged as one of the brightest hopes for the home fans after his inspired run to the semis two years ago.

"We take it one step at a time. Trying to get better every day," said Shelton. "As soon as you start looking ahead of yourself you stumble over your feet."