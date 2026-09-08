Shelton next up as Alcaraz tackles all-American gauntlet in path to US Open final

NEW YORK, Sept 7 : The U.S. Open enters the business end on Tuesday with the quarter-finals where two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz faces another home favourite in Ben Shelton at Flushing Meadows while Aryna Sabalenka keeps her quest for a third straight crown alive.

There are also two all-American clashes in the quarter-finals when Frances Tiafoe takes on Alex Michelsen while Jessica Pegula faces Emma Navarro.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: CARLOS ALCARAZ V BEN SHELTON

Defending champion Alcaraz may be used to adoring crowds at Flushing Meadows, but the Spanish second seed could find himself playing the villain as he navigates a potential all-American obstacle course to reach the final.

The seven-times major winner, fresh off a straight-sets demolition of Tommy Paul in the last 16, faces Ben Shelton in the quarter-final with the prospect of meeting either Frances Tiafoe or Alex Michelsen in the semi-finals should he advance.

"Shelton (is a) really powerful player. He uses the crowd, the people behind him, especially when he's playing here at home," Alcaraz told reporters.

"Really happy to see where my level is right now. Beating Tommy Paul is always great feedback to see where you are."

Despite nearly five months on the sidelines with a wrist injury, Alcaraz appears to have seamlessly picked up where he left off, impressing even his upcoming opponent during their pre-tournament practice sessions.

"He's playing extremely high level. To me, he looks very normal - his normal, I mean - which is impressive after not playing for five months," said Shelton, who is 0-3 against Alcaraz, last losing to the Spaniard at Roland Garros in 2025.

"I think it will be a great match. I'm excited for the battle. Never played him here in New York and obviously in the position that I want to be in.

"I thought I played a good match in Paris, but I think I'm serving better, returning much better. I think my shot tolerance from the baseline, overall quality from the baseline, and my movement have improved."

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: ARYNA SABALENKA V LINDA NOSKOVA

Sabalenka gets a second crack at hardcourt history when she faces Noskova in the quarter-finals, with the defending champion seeking to complete a rare "three-peat" after missing out on one in Australia last year.

The Belarusian top seed has looked imperious in New York, sweeping into the last eight without dropping a set as she seeks her first major title of the year.

Standing in her way is Czech sixth seed Noskova, the surprise Wimbledon champion who claimed her maiden Grand Slam title less than two months ago, but once considered hardcourts her favourite surface.

"Linda (is) another great player. Just won Wimbledon, really aggressive style of the game. Serving really well, playing super fast. You've got to stay really low to be able to handle that power and energy," Sabalenka said.

Despite holding a 2-0 record over Noskova, including a semi-final victory en route to her Indian Wells title earlier this year, Sabalenka is not taking anything for granted.

"Also, I played a couple of matches against her in the past, which also wasn't the easiest matches," she added.

Noskova, meanwhile, is bracing for "fast tennis" against the woman who completed the prestigious "Sunshine Double" in March with title wins at Indian Wells and Miami.

"We did play two matches. Two of them were very different. The last one in Indian Wells, it was a tough one, a close one, but she did well. She won the whole thing, just as she has been winning here for the last two years," Noskova said.

"You know, I haven't watched her really, but I know her game very well."

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 6-Linda Noskova (Czech Republic)

11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Alex Michelsen (U.S.)

(2300 GMT/1900 ET)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 26-Emma Navarro (U.S.)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)