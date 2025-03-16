Sherratt wants Wales to look to future after England humiliation

CARDIFF : Wales will need to move on quickly from their humiliating 68-14 Six Nations loss to England in Cardiff on Saturday, according to interim coach Matt Sherratt, after a new low for a side who have plumbed the depths over the last 18 months.

A record 17th loss in a row for the Welsh was also their heaviest defeat in Cardiff, their biggest Six Nations loss and the most points they have conceded against old rivals England.

"The players are gutted. It was a tough game. Give credit to England, they’ve been good," a rueful Sherratt said following his final game in charge before Wales appoint a permanent coach.

Asked if he would like to continue in the role permanently after replacing Warren Gatland, his answer was a firm no.

"There’s no point going into any detail. More for the players if I’m honest. I’ve been here three weeks, so it’s not about me. It’s them I feel for," Sherratt said.

Wales had put in improved performances in a 27-18 loss to Ireland and a 35-29 defeat by Scotland, but were routed by England as the visitors scored 10 tries.

"It looked like a game too many," Sherratt said. "It’s been a long eight weeks (of the Six Nations) and it’s been emotional. Little things didn’t go our way and it opened up some wounds.

"They’re good lads. I think they just need some support. There’s going to be some fresh appointments. Today is disappointing. It’s devastating for the players."

Wales were bullied by a rampant England, who displayed all the attributes their hosts lacked – a power game, tenacity and the ability to create chances with ball in hand.

"Maybe as a nation we need to have better ball movement," Sherratt said. "You can’t coach power, but you can coach players to be faster. I'm gutted they couldn’t get a win. I came in to help the playing group. They deserve a win.

"I just spoke to (England coach) Steve Borthwick on the pitch. In his first Six Nations, they lost to France by 50 points.

"There’s no point talking about learnings. There’s a reset going on. The next camp has to feel fresh for the players."