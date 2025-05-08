Shields set to defend undisputed heavyweight crown against Daniels in July

Undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields will defend her belts against Lani Daniels on July 26, Shields announced in a post on X on Wednesday.

Undefeated Shields, 30, became the first undisputed women's heavyweight champion with a unanimous decision win over fellow American Danielle Perkins in February, adding the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles to her WBC belt.

The two-time Olympic champion's 16th professional win also crowned her boxing's first undisputed world champion in three weight classes, as she added to her undisputed titles in middleweight and light-middleweight.

New Zealand's Daniels, 36, is the IBF light heavyweight champion and former IBF heavyweight champion who is unbeaten in her last nine bouts, which include two draws.