Shiffrin taking it step by step with Winter Games on the horizon

Mikaela Shiffrin knows she is not firing on all cylinders yet after suffering serious injuries in a crash last year and the American is trying to temper expectations ahead of her bid for a fourth Olympic title at the Milano-Cortina Games in February.

Shiffrin, the most successful Alpine World Cup skier of all time, won gold in the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games and in the giant slalom in Pyeongchang four years later.

She had an injury-marred 2024-25 season but wrapped it up by claiming a record-extending 101st career World Cup victory in March.

However, she was unable to defend her slalom World Cup title after spending two months out recovering from a giant slalom fall which left her with a puncture wound in her abdomen and severe muscle damage.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Shiffrin told Powder magazine in an interview published on Monday that there was massive pressure to meet expectations when representing the United States at the Olympics.

"There's this kind of pressure that comes with wanting with all of your soul to perform for your country," she said.

"To represent your home, family, friends, and fans, and everyone who's worked with you along the way, your whole team.

"Not being able to exceed whatever expectations might be set - repercussions might not be the right word, but let's go with that for now - it can be hard to live in that narrative and still prioritise the things that are more important for you as an athlete."

The 30-year-old began her Alpine Ski World Cup campaign on Saturday, finishing fourth in the women's giant slalom in the season-opener in Soelden, Austria.

She knows it will take time for her to get back to her best.

"I feel as motivated as ever, but I also feel realistic about the position I'm in right now," Shiffrin said.

"(I'm) not necessarily going into the season feeling like I'm one of the fastest athletes. I feel like I have the potential to be in the mix, when I ski my best most confident skiing, which happens sometimes, but not all the time.

"The overall (title) is a beautiful thing to dream about, and those dreams haven't stopped for me. But right now, I'm feeling realistic, taking the season step by step."

The next leg of the World Cup takes place in Levi, Finland from November 15-16.