Shooting-New league aims to lift Indian shooters out of cricket's shadow

NEW DELHI :Indian shooters, like most Olympic athletes in the country, are accustomed to being the poor cousins of their cricket counterparts but a new franchise-based league wants to change that.

The Shooting League of India (SLI) will start on the outskirts of Delhi in November with six to eight teams, each an eclectic mix of the sport's global stars and local talents.

"Despite our consistent performance in the Olympics and other events, shooting does not have the kind of visibility it should have here," National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Kalikesh Singh Deo told Reuters.

"The league will, hopefully, give some visibility to our shooters, popularise shooting overall and increase our mass appeal."

Each franchise will have a 12-member squad - six men and six women - with up to four foreigners in their ranks.

More than 70 shooters from 25 countries have registered for next month's auction, Deo said without disclosing any names.

"This is a first of its kind league in shooting and we'll ensure that the best shooters come here and put up a great show," he said.

Similarities with the Indian Premier League (IPL) are uncanny and Deo acknowledged the influence of cricket's most lucrative T20 competition.

"Of course, IPL is a major, successful league for any sport and we've borrowed certain elements from it. But we understand that shooting is different from cricket," Deo said.

"We are not competing with cricket, but we believe that shooting needs to be recognised for being one of the most successful sports in the country.

"It's a long-term venture and it's going to be fast, fun, and exciting. We'll make sure our franchises and our sponsors get a bang for their buck."

MINOR FORCE

India remains a minor force at the Olympic Games but shooters have enjoyed consistent success, winning three of the country's six medals in Paris last year.

The league, which requires franchises to include at least two shooters aged under 21, should go a long way to establishing India as a shooting powerhouse, Deo said.

"We have identified the youngsters, who will potentially compete in the 2032 and 2036 Olympics," he said.

"This league will give the opportunity to all those shooters, who may not be part of the current national squad, to compete with the best and learn from them."

The NRAI will announce the league's franchises and broadcast partners in due course.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has thrown its support behind the league.

"Innovative formats like this have the potential to bring Olympic shooting to new audiences, offer more competitive opportunities for athletes, and enhance the visibility of our sport on a national and international level," ISSF secretary general Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo told Reuters.

"We commend NRAI for taking this initiative and wish the league every success in its inaugural season."