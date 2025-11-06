Sichone takes over as Zambia coach

Zambia have named their former defender Moses Sichone as coach ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

His appointment on Thursday comes after the departure of Avram Grant only weeks before the country participates in the continental tournament in Morocco.

Sichone, 48, played in the Bundesliga at FC Cologne and competed in three Cup of Nations as a player from 1988-2002.

Sichone had been Grant’s assistant and will now be backed up by several former Zambian internationals, including former Cologne teammate Andrew Sinkala and Percy Mutapa, who coaches Green Eagles in the Zambian league.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“The Football Association of Zambia considered the unique circumstances of scouting for a coach in the short term and opted to instil confidence in local resources with great international exposure,” said a statement.

“The combined assemblage of our new technical bench has enough experience from their playing days in top leagues. Collectively, their transition to coaching after their playing days has been admirable and has been under our watch over the years.”

Sichone’s first assignment will be a friendly against South Africa in Gqeberha on November 15 and then versus Burundi three days later

Zambia are in Group A at the Cup of Nations, which kicks off on December 21. They face Comoros, Mali and hosts Morocco in their opening three fixtures.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)