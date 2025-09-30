Simeone eyes momentum as Atletico prepare for Frankfurt clash

MADRID :Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is hoping his side can ride the high of their 5-2 demolition of Real Madrid and take it into their Champions League home clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

The victory marked the first time in 75 years that Atletico scored five goals against their city rivals, a milestone that arrived amid a turbulent season start, with fans questioning Simeone's leadership following a single win in their opening six matches across all competitions.

"In previous matches we went through difficulties; in the last few we did better. But there is still a long way to go. In football, as in life, there are low moments and high moments. We will face the season as we face life," Simeone told a press conference on Monday.

The coach will not be on the sidelines on Tuesday after being shown a red card in the last-minute defeat by Liverpool in their Champions League opener.

Simeone acknowledged the importance of the derby victory but stressed the need for his players to stay grounded and keep putting in the effort.

"Every match is different. We try to continue on an upward trajectory, which the team is doing," he said. "It all depends on humility, faith, hard work... and continuing to follow the path that we know is positive for the group.

"We knew we had to win that game, and luckily we did it in the best possible way. Now we have to be strong for what's coming, because no one remembers what happened before when the next game starts."

The Argentine, now in his 14th season at Atletico and without a trophy in four years, reflected on his long tenure, saying, "I feel fortunate. Every day, I am grateful for the position I am in and for the opportunity I have been given."