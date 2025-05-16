Simeone takes responsibility for Atletico's poor away form

PAMPLONA, Spain :Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone took full responsibility for his team's recent struggles on the road after Osasuna handed them another defeat away from home in LaLiga on Thursday.

Atletico fell to a surprise 2-0 loss at Osasuna and have won only one of their last six away fixtures, failing to score in their last three.

"I think we played better today than we did against Alaves and Las Palmas, but it's clear the coach isn't finding a way to inspire the players to perform at their best away from home," Simeone told a press conference.

"I'm looking inward. It's my responsibility that they can't show off away from home what they do when we play at home."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Atletico looked uninspired against Osasuna, who are hoping to return to European competition for the first time in nearly two decades.

"It was clear from the start that we had chances to take the lead but we didn't," Simeone added.

"They had a set piece that went close, and in the next play, where we could have done more, they took advantage of their height to score.

"In the second half, we controlled the game, although we didn't create any dangerous chances like we had in the first. (Ante) Budimir scored a great goal, and we're stuck with this result."