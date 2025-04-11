Singapore badminton player Jessica Tan retires at 31

SINGAPORE: After more than a decade in competitive badminton, one of Singapore’s most decorated players Jessica Tan announced her retirement on Friday (Apr 11), citing multiple injuries and the decision to pursue studies in sport management.

“After dedicating so many years of my life to the sport of badminton, there is an inevitably bittersweet feeling stepping away from these exhilarating competitions,” said Tan, 31.

“But one never really retires from badminton; it will always be a part of my life. I’m excited about going back to school again, and I’m grateful to the Singapore Badminton Association, Sport Singapore and sponsors for their generous support throughout my career,” she added.

Tan joined the national team at 18. She most notably competed with her husband and mixed doubles partner Terry Hee.

In 2022, the couple won Singapore’s first gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the Commonwealth Games.

They went on to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished third out of four teams in their group. Tan also has five Southeast Asian Games bronze medals.

During her career, Tan suffered multiple injuries, including a torn meniscus in her left knee in 2021 that required surgery.