Referee makes police report after Singapore FA Cup match incident involving East Coast United player

SINGAPORE: A police report was made by a referee after a Singapore FA Cup game between East Coast United FC and GFA Victoria FC at Bukit Gombak Stadium, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Wednesday (Oct 18).

In response to queries from CNA, FAS' director of competitions Aloysius Vetha said that the "incident" involved a player from East Coast United and the referee in the 92nd minute of the match.

"After the incident had occurred, the match referee confirmed that he was able to proceed with the game and that it could resume safely," he said.

FAS did not name the player involved.

East Coast United FC went on to win the match 1-0. The referee made a police report the same night.

In a video of the incident seen by CNA, the player confronted the referee after being awarded what appeared to be a red card. The referee then fell to the ground before the player was escorted away by his teammates.

The case has been referred to the FAS disciplinary committee for further investigation before the appropriate sanctions on the player are decided and meted out.

"The FAS adopts a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence of any form be it towards match officials, players, or club officials and any such alleged behaviour has no place in football," said Mr Vetha.

CNA has reached out to police for more information on the incident.