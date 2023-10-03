Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Stephenie Chen clinches silver for Singapore kayakers' best performance at Asian Games
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Stephenie Chen clinches silver for Singapore kayakers' best performance at Asian Games

Stephenie Chen clinches silver for Singapore kayakers' best performance at Asian Games

Singapore kayaker Stephenie Chen in the K1-500m heats at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Oct 1, 2023. (File photo: SportSG/Stanley Cheah)

03 Oct 2023 11:00AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2023 11:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Kayaker Stephenie Chen on Tuesday (Oct 3) clinched a silver medal in the single 500m event to deliver Singapore's best showing at the Asian Games to date.

Prior to this, Mervyn Toh's bronze in the K1-200m event at the 2018 edition in Palembang was Singapore's first-ever medal at the quadrennial meet.

Chen had earned a direct ticket to the final after coming in second in her heat on Sunday, and was only fourth-fastest among the qualifiers.

But on Tuesday morning at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, the 31-year-old signalled early intent by shooting out of the blocks and holding the lead for over half the race.

Only a late surge from China's Li Dongyin helped secure a gold medal for the homegrown favourite in 1:58.931s, with Chen coming in second at 2:00.074. Iran's Hediye Kazemi finished third in 2:00.635.

Chen will still savour her silver medal having finished fourth in the K1-200m in 2018 and just narrowly missing out on bronze in her other event - the K2-500m - this year.

The Singaporean has represented her country since 2009 and is a five-time Southeast Asian Games champion.

Her teammate Lucas Teo came in fifth in the K1-1000m final on Monday, before pairing up with Brandon Ooi for a sixth-place finish in the K2-500m.

Singapore's men's K4 of Daniel Koh, Kendrick Ang, Sean Teo and Jovi Jayden Kalai Kalaichelvan finished eighth in their 500m final later on Tuesday.

Catch the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 LIVE with 6 dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/asiangames to catch all the action for FREE, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.
Source: CNA/jo

Related Topics

Team Singapore Asian Games kayak canoe

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.