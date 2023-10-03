Stephenie Chen clinches silver for Singapore kayakers' best performance at Asian Games

SINGAPORE: Kayaker Stephenie Chen on Tuesday (Oct 3) clinched a silver medal in the single 500m event to deliver Singapore's best showing at the Asian Games to date.

Prior to this, Mervyn Toh's bronze in the K1-200m event at the 2018 edition in Palembang was Singapore's first-ever medal at the quadrennial meet.

Chen had earned a direct ticket to the final after coming in second in her heat on Sunday, and was only fourth-fastest among the qualifiers.

But on Tuesday morning at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, the 31-year-old signalled early intent by shooting out of the blocks and holding the lead for over half the race.

Only a late surge from China's Li Dongyin helped secure a gold medal for the homegrown favourite in 1:58.931s, with Chen coming in second at 2:00.074. Iran's Hediye Kazemi finished third in 2:00.635.

Chen will still savour her silver medal having finished fourth in the K1-200m in 2018 and just narrowly missing out on bronze in her other event - the K2-500m - this year.

The Singaporean has represented her country since 2009 and is a five-time Southeast Asian Games champion.

Her teammate Lucas Teo came in fifth in the K1-1000m final on Monday, before pairing up with Brandon Ooi for a sixth-place finish in the K2-500m.

Singapore's men's K4 of Daniel Koh, Kendrick Ang, Sean Teo and Jovi Jayden Kalai Kalaichelvan finished eighth in their 500m final later on Tuesday.