Search for new Singapore Premier League teams continues after good but 'incomplete' applications

SINGAPORE: The search for new teams to join the nine-club Singapore Premier League (SPL) continues after the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) received "good" but "incomplete" applications in its last exercise.

"FAS has received good proposals but the applications were incomplete. To maintain the integrity of the RFP (request for proposal) process, we have closed the current RFP and launched a new one for the existing applicants as well as any new clubs to submit their applications," said an FAS spokesperson on Thursday (Apr 3) in response to queries from CNA.

"We have an active RFP in process, and this is part of our efforts to refresh and rejuvenate the league competition, and we will make announcements on any new developments in due course."

The intention remains to evaluate and announce the results of the RFP around the end of April, the spokesperson added.