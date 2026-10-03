Singapore’s sailors conclude Asian Games campaign with three silvers, one bronze

NAGOYA: Singapore’s sailing team added two more Asian Games medals to their haul on Saturday (Oct 3), concluding their campaign with three silvers and one bronze.

All four medals were secured by Games debutants.

At the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor, Ian Goh clinched silver in the boys’ ILCA 4 after amassing 25 net points from 12 races. Goh finished level with South Korea's Choi Jiun, but missed out on gold as he had one less first-place finish than his rival. Hong Kong’s Tiago Salgado took bronze.

At the last edition of the Asiad, Ian’s brother Isaac also took silver in the same event.