Singapore's Thiruben breaks 38-year-old 800m national record at Asian Athletics Championships

SINGAPORE: A record which has withstood the test of time fell on Friday (May 30) when Thiruben Thana Rajan clocked 1:49.94 in the men’s 800m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

This eclipses the national record of 1:50.56 (electronic timing) set by Sinnathambi Pandian at the 7th Asian Track & Field meet in 1987.

Surendra Subramani clocked a hand-timed mark of 1:49.9 in 1983.

"Everything fell into place for me today and I achieved exactly what I set out to do, which was to break the national record and be the first Singaporean under 1:50," Thiruben told CNA.

"I’m proud of the fearless race I ran, pushing aggressively from the start."