Single buyer snaps up Ojjeh's McLaren collection

LONDON :A unique collection of 20 barely used McLaren road cars belonging to the Formula One team's late co-owner Mansour Ojjeh has been snapped up by an undisclosed single buyer, dealer Tom Hartley Jnr said on Wednesday.

The price was not revealed, and no details were given about where in the world the collection might end up.

A value of more than $70 million was mooted when the sale was announced in June, with the highlight of the collection a McLaren F1 sportscar that was the last of its kind to come off the production line.

The car, finished in a unique "Yquem" colour that was subsequently renamed "Mansour Orange" by McLaren and that had just over 1,800km on the clock, drew multiple world record offers that were rejected to keep the collection intact.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Only 106 McLaren F1 sportscars were made between 1992 and 1998 and a 1995 one that had done less than 390km sold for $20.4 million in a 2021 auction at Pebble Beach, California.

"This is not just a sale - it is the important and respectful transfer of a legacy," Hartley said in a statement.

Ojjeh, who died in 2021 at the age of 68, was a key figure in launching McLaren Automotive with Formula One team boss Ron Dennis.

The collection is the second sold by the classic car specialist in recent months.

Hartley also oversaw the sale of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's collection of 69 historic grand prix and Formula One racers to Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz.