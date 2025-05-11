Sinner enjoys triumphant return at Italian Open following doping ban

World number one Jannik Sinner was ecstatic after a victorious return following a three-month doping ban, with a 6–3 6–4 win over Argentina's Mariano Navone in the second round of the Italian Open.

Sinner agreed a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency in February and began an immediate three-month suspension after authorities accepted that the anabolic agent clostebol had entered his system via massages from his physiotherapist.

For the three-times Grand Slam champion, who had not played since winning the Australian Open in January, was not about just winning on home soil but rebuilding momentum.

"It's an amazing feeling," said the 23-year-old. "I waited quite long for this moment. I'm very happy to be back.

"It's very difficult to have the right feedback when you don't have any matches, and that's exactly what I need. Now I think the best practice is the match itself, so I'm very happy about that."

Sinner admitted there was natural rust, but the joy of simply competing again overrode any doubts about sharpness or rhythm.

"I'm very happy about the win today. It was very difficult. (Navone) is such a great player, especially on this surface. I tried to move around the ball.

"At times it went very well, at times it could have been better, yes, but in any case, it doesn't matter about the result today. It has been a remarkable day for me, so I'm very happy."

The Italian said he was surprised about how well his game felt after the layoff, as he extended his tour-level winning streak to 22 matches.

"I was surprised how things can (feel good) so quickly. I tried to give everything I have. I think that's the only thing I can do and that's the only thing I can control right now," Sinner said.

"The sensation felt quite good, to be honest. Of course, there were some ups and downs, that is normal, but (Navone) played some great tennis, especially when he broke me in the second set.

"I tried to accept that and tried to work again. Now I have some good feedback, and hopefully I can work with that."

Sinner will next face lucky loser Jesper de Jong.