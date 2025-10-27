Sinner fights back to beat Zverev and claim second Vienna Open title

VIENNA :Italian top seed Jannik Sinner produced a spirited comeback to defeat Germany's Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-3 7-5 in the Vienna Open final on Sunday, securing his fourth ATP Tour title of the season and his second triumph in Austria's capital.

Sinner, who beat Zverev in straight sets at this year's Australian Open, has now won 21 consecutive matches on indoor hardcourts. The 24-year-old has now also notched 22 tour-level titles and 51 career wins against fellow top-10 players.

The world number two banged down 11 aces and unleashed 44 winners in a thrilling contest that lasted two hours and 28 minutes.

"It feels amazing," Sinner said. "It was such a difficult start in the final for me. Down a break ... I had some chances in the first set, couldn't use them. He was serving very well.

"I tried to stick there mentally. Trying to play my best tennis when it counts. Third set was a bit of a roller-coaster. I was feeling very well the ball at times. I tried to push.

"Very happy to win another title. It's very special."

The win also allowed the four-times Grand Slam champion to level his head-to-head record against Zverev at four wins apiece.