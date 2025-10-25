Sinner sets up Vienna final with Zverev

VIENNA :Top seed Jannik Sinner crushed Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Vienna Open final for the second time, where he will face second seed Alexander Zverev for the title in a battle between two former champions.

Sinner's dominant victory - his 50th over a fellow top-10 player - extended his streak to 20 consecutive wins on indoor hardcourts as he moved into his eighth final of the season.

"(I) came here quite late to the tournament, tried to take every day in the best possible way and I'm happy to be here in the final. It was not easy to (reach) the final here," said Sinner.

"The first set was very physical, so I'm happy that I won in two sets today. He changed a couple of things, which I was ready for today."

COMMANDING 4-0 LEAD

Vienna champion in 2023, Sinner came out of the blocks fast, racing through the opening four games and breaking twice to establish a 4-0 lead in 15 minutes.

Third seed De Minaur managed to win only four points before the Australian finally got on the scoreboard by breaking the top seed.

As the crowd roared its appreciation for the underdog, Sinner seemed to take his foot off the gas, but any hopes of a revival were dashed at 5-3 when the Italian unleashed a searing forehand past De Minaur before wrapping up the opening set.

De Minaur showed more fight in the second set as the pair traded breaks, but Sinner's power and precision proved too much as he broke again to lead 4-3, with the Australian having no answer to the top seed's relentless pressure.

The writing was on the wall when De Minaur sat stone-faced on his chair during a changeover at 5-4 and Sinner duly served out to love to extend his perfect record to 12-0 against the Australian.

ZVEREV KNOCKS OUT MUSETTI

Zverev, the 2021 champion, beat fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-5, firing nine aces as he racked up his 300th hardcourt win.

The German had lost his last three matches against Musetti but this time was well in control as he reached his first final since Stuttgart in June.

Musetti threatened to level the match in the second set when he went 5-4 up but the German held his serve.

Zverev then made the crucial break before serving for the match, sealing his place in the final with an ace.

Zverev will be meeting Sinner for the first time since the Italian beat him in straight sets in the Australian Open final.

"It's going to be a great challenge," Zverev said. "Playing one of the two best players in the world, seeing where my level really is."