Sinner withdraws from US Open mixed doubles competition

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the U.S. Open mixed doubles event, where he was going to partner Katerina Siniakova, a day after illness forced the world number one to retire five games into his Cincinnati Open final.

The reimagined mixed doubles competition, a two-day event featuring 16 teams, began on Tuesday but the official draw and order of play no longer featured the Sinner-Siniakova entry.

Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison replaced the Sinner-Siniakova partnership in the draw and will play Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev in the first round.

Sinner, the reigning Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion, looked uncomfortable in sweltering conditions on Monday at Cincinnati where he retired after falling behind 5-0 in the first set.

The main singles draw at the U.S. Open is scheduled to begin on Sunday.