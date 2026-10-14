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Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia postponed to December
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Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia postponed to December

Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia postponed to December

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Six Kings Slam - ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - October 15, 2025 General view during the quarter final match between Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

14 Oct 2026 11:09PM
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Oct 14 : The "Six Kings Slam" tennis tournament that was originally scheduled for October has been postponed to December 27–30, organisers said on Wednesday, with the recent attacks on the kingdom a major security concern.

"The decision reflects Riyadh Season's commitment to delivering sporting events to the highest standards, following an assessment of the organizational and logistical challenges associated with hosting the tournament and their potential impact on the quality of the audience experience," they said in a statement.

Source: Reuters
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