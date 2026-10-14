Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia postponed to December

Oct 14 : The "Six Kings Slam" tennis tournament that was originally scheduled for October has been postponed to December 27–30, organisers said on Wednesday, with the recent attacks on the kingdom a major security concern.

"The decision reflects Riyadh Season's commitment to delivering sporting events to the highest standards, following an assessment of the organizational and logistical challenges associated with hosting the tournament and their potential impact on the quality of the audience experience," they said in a statement.