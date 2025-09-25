Skateboarding-Hawk's 1999 '900' board fetches $1.15 million at auction

LOS ANGELES :Tony Hawk's skateboard from his landmark 1999 "900" trick sold for around $1.15 million, Julien's Auctions said on Wednesday, setting a record for a piece of skateboarding memorabilia and more than doubling its pre-sale estimate.

Julien's said the auction, held on Tuesday at the Loews Hollywood Hotel and online, set multiple benchmarks for items tied to the 57-year-old American who became the first skater to land the two-and-a-half-revolution aerial during the 1999 X Games in San Francisco.

Hawk said proceeds from the sale will support The Skatepark Project (TSP), his nonprofit organisation that helps build public skate parks in under-served areas. Hawk himself was on hand to bring the hammer down on the sale on Tuesday.

Protective gear Hawk wore for the "900" also drew strong bidding: a black-and-orange Adio sneaker pair fetched $64,000, his helmet took $115,200 and knee pads sold for $57,600, all well above estimates, according to the auction house.

"This historic result is not just a landing for Julien's Auctions but for the culture of skateboarding and collecting," Martin Nolan, the company's co‑founder and executive director, said in a statement.

"With the 900 Board shattering a world record, we're truly catching some air - propelled by the passion of bidders and the enduring legacy of this iconic moment in sports history."

Other highlights included a 1982 Powell-Peralta signature pro model skateboard, described as the first pro model Hawk rode, at $57,600; a Simpsons-themed winter coat gifted after his 2003 cameo appearance on the show at $6,400; and Hawk's 1999 X Games Vert Finals bronze medal at $8,960.

Julien's, known for pop‑culture sales such as Princess Diana's "Caring Dress" and Michael Jackson's white glove, billed the event as "Tony Hawk: The 900 Collection."

The auction house did not disclose buyers' identities.