Skateboarding-Hawk's 1999 '900' board fetches $1.15 million at auction
Tony Hawk holds the skateboard he used to land the first-ever "900" at the 1999 X Games, a milestone that transformed skateboarding from subculture to global sport and made Hawk its defining icon. The Birdhouse "Falcon 2" board helped etch the trick into history and will be auctioned by Julien's to help raise money for his charity "The SkatePark Project" in Vista, California, U.S., August 19, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tony Hawk's skateboard, which he used to land the first-ever "900" at the 1999 X Games, a milestone that transformed skateboarding from subculture to global sport and made Hawk its defining icon is shown at his facility in California. The Birdhouse "Falcon 2" board helped etch the trick into history and will be auctioned by Julien's to help raise money for his charity "The SkatePark Project" in Vista, California, U.S., August 19, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
25 Sep 2025 02:53AM
LOS ANGELES :Tony Hawk's skateboard from his landmark 1999 "900" trick sold for around $1.15 million, Julien's Auctions said on Wednesday, setting a record for a piece of skateboarding memorabilia and more than doubling its pre-sale estimate.

Julien's said the auction, held on Tuesday at the Loews Hollywood Hotel and online, set multiple benchmarks for items tied to the 57-year-old American who became the first skater to land the two-and-a-half-revolution aerial during the 1999 X Games in San Francisco.

Hawk said proceeds from the sale will support The Skatepark Project (TSP), his nonprofit organisation that helps build public skate parks in under-served areas. Hawk himself was on hand to bring the hammer down on the sale on Tuesday.

Protective gear Hawk wore for the "900" also drew strong bidding: a black-and-orange Adio sneaker pair fetched $64,000, his helmet took $115,200 and knee pads sold for $57,600, all well above estimates, according to the auction house.

"This historic result is not just a landing for Julien's Auctions but for the culture of skateboarding and collecting," Martin Nolan, the company's co‑founder and executive director, said in a statement.

"With the 900 Board shattering a world record, we're truly catching some air - propelled by the passion of bidders and the enduring legacy of this iconic moment in sports history."

Other highlights included a 1982 Powell-Peralta signature pro model skateboard, described as the first pro model Hawk rode, at $57,600; a Simpsons-themed winter coat gifted after his 2003 cameo appearance on the show at $6,400; and Hawk's 1999 X Games Vert Finals bronze medal at $8,960.

Julien's, known for pop‑culture sales such as Princess Diana's "Caring Dress" and Michael Jackson's white glove, billed the event as "Tony Hawk: The 900 Collection."

The auction house did not disclose buyers' identities.

Source: Reuters
