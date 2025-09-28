Skelton and Valetini back in Wallabies squad for Perth test

SYDNEY :Key forwards Will Skelton and Rob Valetini will rejoin the Wallabies squad for their final Rugby Championship test against New Zealand in Perth next weekend, the team said on Sunday, but scrumhalf Tate McDermott looks set to miss the match.

McDermott suffered a hamstring injury early in Saturday's 33-24 loss to the All Blacks in Auckland and the team said Nic White had again agreed to postpone his retirement and help the squad prepare for next Saturday.

"It doesn't look great," Australia coach Joe Schmidt said of McDermott's injury after the Eden Park match.

"Whitey is the gift that keeps on giving, we had him in the dressing room here and he lives in Perth. He's such a good character within the team."

Although defeat meant an end to Australia's hopes of wresting back the Bledisloe Cup, they could win a first Rugby Championship title since 2015 if they can beat New Zealand, and Argentina down South Africa at Twickenham.

Lock Skelton returned to his French club after helping the Wallabies to one win and one loss on their tour of South Africa, while loose forward Valetini has been in and out of the side this year because of a recurring calf issue.

Centre Josh Flook, who was in the party for the South Africa tour but did not play, also returns to the squad for next weekend's clash.

Schmidt said that Len Ikitau was not a concern for next week despite the influential inside centre having been replaced after an hour in Auckland.

"We had a few guys who had a virus during the week," he said.

"Len, he just got flatter as the game went on. And so it was really just a substitution for that reason. He'll be fine."

Australia fought back to within two points of New Zealand late in the game on Saturday after again giving their opponents a hefty head start in the game.

Schmidt said his overall feeling was one of frustration.

"We've got to be better," said the New Zealander.

"We missed probably three or four times as many tackles as the All Blacks did. And that's on us.

"We've got to roll our sleeves up and make sure that we deliver those. We've got to make sure we hang on to positions better. We have frustrations and they're across the board."