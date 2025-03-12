Logo
Ski jumping-Norwegian ski jumpers suspended amid equipment investigation
Ski Jumping - Four Hills Tournament - Bischofshofen, Austria - January 5, 2025 Norway's Marius Lindvik on his way to training ahead of the event REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/ File Photo
Ski jumping-Norwegian ski jumpers suspended amid equipment investigation
Nordic Skiing - FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Trondheim, Norway - March 6, 2025 Norway's Johann Andre Forfang reacts after his second jump during the men's ski jumping team large hill HS138 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/ File Photo
12 Mar 2025 11:43PM
Ski jumpers Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang have been provisionally suspended, along with three Norwegian team officials, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) announced on Wednesday.

The Norwegian ski jumping team are under investigation for allegedly manipulating equipment during last Saturday’s men’s large hill event in the World Ski Championships in Trondheim, Norway.

Lindvik had finished second but was denied the silver medal following his disqualification after an equipment inspection, along with compatriot Forfang who had finished fourth.

"The only thing that matters to FIS is to leave this process 100 per cent convinced that the sport is free from any form of manipulation," FIS Secretary General Michel Vion said in a statement.

"We will leave no stone unturned to ensure that respect and fairness prevail – in this specific case and across our entire ecosystem."

The Norwegian Ski Federation had earlier suspended two staff members, including head coach Magnus Brevik, after admitting that the national ski jumping team had manipulated jumpsuits to gain an advantage.

FIS added they had seized all Norwegian jumpsuits from the Championships for re-inspection as part of an ongoing investigation.

Source: Reuters
