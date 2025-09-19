Ski Jumping-Pinkelnig ruled out of Winter Olympics after Predazzo crash

Austrian ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig will miss the upcoming Winter Olympics in Italy in February after suffering a heavy fall in competition on Thursday, the Austrian Ski Association has confirmed.

On landing, she appeared to twist her ankle and crashed, grimacing in pain as she slid to the bottom of the hill.

The Austrian Ski Association added that tests confirmed she had torn her cruciate ligament and damaged her meniscus, injuries that would require surgery, effectively ending the season for the 37-year-old.

The crash occurred in Predazzo, the hill set to host the Olympic medal events.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Pinkelnig won a World Cup event as recently as January and was overall World Cup winner in the 2022-23 season.

At the World Championships in Trondheim earlier this year, she collected silver and bronze in the team competitions.