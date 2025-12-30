Ski Jumping- Slovenia's Prevc sets pace in Four Hills with Oberstdorf victory

OBERSTDORF, Germany, ‌Dec 29 : Domen Prevc underlined his Olympic credentials as he dominated the opening leg of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany on Monday.

Slovenia's Prevc led after the first round with a jump of 141.5 metres. He went 1.5 metres shorter in ‌the final round, but Austria's Daniel Tschofenig ‌was unable to close the gap and had to settle for second place. Germany's Felix Hoffmann completed the podium in third.

Prevc became the first Slovenian male ski jumper to claim victory in the hills of Oberstdorf with ‍a 17.5-point win over Tschofenig.

"I finally managed to break the curse for Slovenian men here," Prevc said. "I heard this is the first win for a Slovenian guy in Oberstdorf. I ​am super happy I ‌managed to do two good jumps."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Prevc has taken a strong early advantage, following in the footsteps ​of his older brother Peter, who won the overall Four Hills ⁠Tournament in 2016.

The Four ‌Hills Tournament is a prestigious ski jumping competition made ​up of four World Cup events and has been held annually in Germany and Austria since ‍1953. The next round will take place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on ⁠January 1.

The Winter Olympics will be held February 6–22, co-hosted by ​Milan and the Alpine ‌town of Cortina d'Ampezzo.