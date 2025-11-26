Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao share spoils in Champions League draw

PRAGUE :Slavia Prague and Athletic Bilbao scrapped their way to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in a tightly defended Champions League match that left both sides languishing in the competition's elimination zone.

Both teams created chances in a stop-start contest marred by numerous fouls but the visitors came closest to breaking the deadlock when Robert Navarro missed three solid chances in quick succession after the restart.

Athletic also created the best chance of the opening period when Oihan Sancet's strike from the centre of the penalty area was parried away by Slavia goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek.

The visitors stepped up the pace after the restart with Navarro testing Stanek with a low drive before forcing the Slavia keeper into a pair of last-ditch saves.

Slavia, seeking a first win in their European campaign, had a big chance late in the second half when defender Stepan Chaloupek sent a close-range effort over the bar with an open goal in front of him.