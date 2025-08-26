Logo
Logo

Sport

Slot hails Liverpool's mentality after win at Newcastle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Slot hails Liverpool's mentality after win at Newcastle

Slot hails Liverpool's mentality after win at Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Liverpool - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 25, 2025 Liverpool manager Arne Slot reacts Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Slot hails Liverpool's mentality after win at Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Liverpool - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 25, 2025 Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes in action with Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Slot hails Liverpool's mentality after win at Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Liverpool - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 25, 2025 Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
26 Aug 2025 02:34PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his players' mental fortitude after their 3-2 victory at Newcastle United on Monday, saying his team had shown the kind of mentality needed to get results in difficult places.

With the match unfolding in the shadow of Newcastle's dispute with striker Alexander Isak, who was reportedly the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.60 million) bid from Liverpool this month, the Premier League champions endured a roller-coaster evening at a white-hot St James' Park.

Liverpool squandered a two-goal lead against a Newcastle side reduced to 10 men following Anthony Gordon's first-half red card, but were rescued by a 100th-minute winner from 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha.

"Winning away at Newcastle then you definitely need to have quality, especially in an atmosphere like this," the Dutchman told reporters. "Not football quality because that's not what we showed today — apart from the last goal we scored.

"That looked a little bit like what I see on a daily basis on the training ground. But to have the mentality to fight here in such a hostile stadium, that is definitely something you also need if you want to compete in the end.

"Winning is something else but at least competing you definitely need to have this mentality — and that's what we showed."

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement