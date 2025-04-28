Slot made mission impossible look like a walk in the park

Twenty four hours after Juergen Klopp's emotional Liverpool farewell, Arne Slot was handed the seemingly impossible mission of trying to fill the void left by the charismatic Kop idol.

Klopp's high-octane football and his passion for the city, not to mention the seven major trophies he delivered in his nine years on Merseyside, including the Champions League and a first English title for 30 years, elevated him alongside the likes of club icons Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

Slot would have been only too aware that succeeding serial trophy winners at England's biggest clubs can be a poisoned chalice, just ask David Moyes who began the post-Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United or Unai Emery, the man who replaced Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. Neither lasted long.

But Slot has made the transition look like a Sunday morning stroll in Stanley Park.

Tasked with turning what had been a two-horse race for the past two seasons between Manchester City and Arsenal into a three-horse race, expectations of the relatively under-the-radar Slot from those outside the club were low.

When BBC Sport's army of pundits were asked before the season which club would win the league, none of the 30 responders opted for Liverpool.

Yet any doubts about Liverpool's decision to recruit Slot from Feyenoord were erased in the season's opening weeks.

With Klopp's squad, barring the signing of Federico Chiesa who has hardly featured, Slot won eight of his first 10 Premier League games in charge - the best start by a new manager in Liverpool's history.