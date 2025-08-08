Slot relishing Palace challenge as Liverpool eye Community Shield title

Liverpool coach Arne Slot said on Friday his side is relishing the challenge of facing Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield, as the Premier League champions aim to begin the new season with silverware and prepare for their title defence.

Liverpool, who won the Premier League last season to secure a record-equalling 20th English title, face FA Cup winners Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

Liverpool are eyeing a 17th Community Shield title, with their latest coming in 2022.

"It's nice if you can start the season by winning something. We have a chance at the beginning of the season. We face a difficult Crystal Palace side. They have shown how hard it is to win a one-off game with them," Slot told reporters.

"Counter-attacks, set-pieces, long-balls to (Palace striker Jean-Philippe) Mateta and individual quality of their forwards. (Athletic) Bilbao, AC Milan and Yokohama already gave us good competition (in pre-season).

"Palace hit the ground running again, it is still the same team. A good challenge for us to start the season."

Liverpool's last trip to Wembley ended in a surprise 2-1 League Cup final loss against Newcastle United in March, but Slot was not dwelling on that.

"Not looking back because it's a different system Newcastle played," the Dutchman said.

"But the way they played might be similar to how Palace play. They used every freekick to get the ball in our box. Palace are a threat at set-pieces. There are maybe a few overlaps between the two sides.

"On Sunday, one goal will be worth a lot."

TRANSFER TALK

Liverpool have signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, among others, in the transfer window so far, while Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move to Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Slot was asked about Nunez's future and if Liverpool will pursue Newcastle striker Alexander Isak as the 26-year-old's replacement.

British media reported that Liverpool were interested in signing the Isak, who has three years left on his Newcastle contract.

Isak bagged 23 Premier League goals last campaign, only behind Liverpool talisman and Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah (29).

"You never talk about players that are not yours so I can talk to you about Hugo, who we have signed recently and has done really well until now," Slot said.

"We are very happy with the squad we are having and there is every reason to be happy because we won the league last season. Ok, players left but we have brought players in as well and the youngsters doing well.

"At this moment in time, Darwin might leave but things are not signed yet so we need to wait a few days until that maybe is completely done but there is a chance he could leave."