Slovakia snatch victory over Northern Ireland to set up thrilling Group A finale

Slovakia's Tomas Bobcek scored in stoppage time to seal a dramatic 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier on Friday after two VAR disallowed goals, with both sides clinching at least a playoff spot.

Slovakia are level on 12 points with Group A leaders Germany but trail on goal difference. Friday's result set up an exciting Group A finale on Monday when the Slovaks travel to Germany with an automatic World Cup berth on the line.

Northern Ireland are third on six points but are fortunate that Croatia's 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands on Friday guaranteed them a playoff spot due to their Nations League finish.

Slovakia had two second-half goals chalked off after VAR reviews at Kosice Football Arena before Bobcek bundled in the ball from a corner kick with goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell well out of his net in the 91st minute, sending the home fans into raptures.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It was third time lucky. The home side had celebrated what they thought was their first goal in the 55th minute when Lukas Haraslin won a free kick and fired a low shot into the net, but Milan Skriniar was offside and interfered with Peacock-Farrell.

There were more roller-coaster emotions 10 minutes later when David Strelec got a touch on Haraslin's free kick to guide it into the far corner of the net, but VAR determined it came off Middlesbrough striker's arm.

Northern Ireland, who had Daniel Ballard sent off in the 99th minute, host last-placed Luxembourg on Monday.