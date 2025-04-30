Snedeker and Ogilvy named captains for 2026 Presidents Cup

Brandt Snedeker and Australia's Geoff Ogilvy have been named as captains of the U.S. and International Teams, respectively, on Tuesday for the 2026 edition of the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.

Snedeker, a nine-times winner on the PGA Tour who was the U.S.-based circuit's 2007 rookie of the year, was a captain's assistant at last year's Presidents Cup and will serve as one of Keegan Bradley's vice captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

The 44-year-old American represented the U.S. Team in the 2013 Presidents Cup, where he compiled a 2-3-0 record, and played in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups.

"I'm looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf," said Snedeker.

"Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team."

Ogilvy, who counts the 2006 U.S. Open among his eight wins on the PGA Tour, takes over at the helm of the International Team after serving as a captain's assistant in the last four iterations of the Presidents Cup.

The 47-year-old Australian played on three consecutive International Teams (2007, 2009, 2011), where he amassed a 7-6-1 record.

"Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team's spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans," said Ogilvy.

"I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead up and throughout the event."

The 2026 Presidents Cup will be held September 24-27, 2026 on Medinah Country Club's Course #3, site of the 2012 Ryder Cup where Europe overcame a four-point deficit on the final day to retain the Cup in what is known as the "Miracle at Medinah".

The United States prevailed in Montreal last September for a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup triumph, improving to 13-1-1 in the biennial match play event against a line-up of international players from outside Europe.