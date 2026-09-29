Snooker-Former world champion Dott jailed for historical sexual abuse

Sept 29 : Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott was jailed on Tuesday in a Scottish court for seven years for sexually abusing two children, British media reported.

Dott was convicted last month on two counts of "lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour" towards a girl and a boy between 1993 and 2010.

Prosecutors said Dott sexually assaulted a girl, exposed himself to her and induced her to touch him. Dott was also accused of making sexual remarks to a boy and touching his genitals.

The 49-year-old denied the charges but was found guilty after a trial and sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, the BBC reported.

Dott won the World Snooker Championship in 2006, beating Peter Ebdon 18-14 in the final, and twice finished as runner-up in 2004 and 2010.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association suspended him after the charges were announced last year and permanently revoked his membership after his conviction.