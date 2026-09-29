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Snooker-Former world champion Dott jailed for historical sexual abuse
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Snooker-Former world champion Dott jailed for historical sexual abuse

Snooker-Former world champion Dott jailed for historical sexual abuse

Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott, who is accused of sexually abusing two children between 1993 and 2010, arrives at the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, August 24, 2026. REUTERS/Lesley Martin

29 Sep 2026 06:03PM
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Sept 29 : Former snooker world champion Graeme Dott was jailed on Tuesday in a Scottish court for seven years for sexually abusing two children, British media reported.

Dott was convicted last month on two counts of "lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour" towards a girl and a boy between 1993 and 2010.

Prosecutors said Dott sexually assaulted a girl, exposed himself to her and induced her to touch him. Dott was also accused of making sexual remarks to a boy and touching his genitals.

The 49-year-old denied the charges but was found guilty after a trial and sentenced to seven years' imprisonment, the BBC reported.

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Dott won the World Snooker Championship in 2006, beating Peter Ebdon 18-14 in the final, and twice finished as runner-up in 2004 and 2010.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association suspended him after the charges were announced last year and permanently revoked his membership after his conviction. 

Source: Reuters
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