Snooker-Welshman Page makes history with two 147s in one match

Welshman Jackson Page made history on Monday as the first player to hit two maximum 147 breaks in a single match and received a 147,000 pounds ($193,937.10) bonus for his unique feat.

The 23-year-old moved a step closer to the World Snooker Championship as he recorded his first 147 on Sunday during the eighth frame of his third-round qualifying match against England's Allan Taylor.

He then added another perfect break on Monday to seal a 10-2 win in Sheffield and advance into the final qualifying round where he will face either Joe O'Connor or Iulian Boiko.

"Breaking records is brilliant. I've made a lot of 147s leading up to this event in the club. It felt routine out there in the end. I'm over the moon to have got it done," world number 35 Page said.

"I never ever go for them in matches. I do when I'm practising. When I'm at the club I could be on the first black and think that the maximum is on.

"Here you try and win the frame. After I made the first one yesterday, I had to have a go for the second. It paid off, maybe I'll start going for more."

($1 = 0.7582 pounds)