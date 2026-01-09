Snow, freezing temperatures force cancellation of games in Germany, England

Jan 9 : Saturday's ‌Bundesliga match between St Pauli and RB Leipzig in Hamburg has been postponed due to large amounts of snow and ice blanketing the pitch, while a third-round FA Cup match on Saturday has been postponed due to freezing conditions in the UK.

Germany has been hit by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures in recent days with more expected over the weekend, while the ‌UK has been plunged into a deep freeze by ‌Storm Goretti.

The stadium operator of St Pauli's Millerntor Stadium closed the venue after consulting with local authorities, Germany's football league said in a statement on Friday.

"This is due to the large amount of snow and ice across the entire stadium grounds and the associated safety risks for everyone involved on match day, as well as ‍the critical overall situation in Hamburg. A new date for the match will be announced shortly," the club said.

There have been concerns that other matches, including Union Berlin against Mainz 05 and Werder Bremen against Hoffenheim, could also be adversely affected by the weather as ​the Bundesliga season restarts this ‌weekend after a three-week winter break.

Salford City's third-round FA Cup tie at home to Swindon Town on Saturday was postponed due to freezing conditions.

"Sheets ​have remained on the pitch over the last couple of weeks in anticipation of the ⁠forecasted sub-zero temperatures, and heat lamps ‌have been moved around the pitch throughout the week to try and help ​thaw the pitch out," Salford City said in a statement.

"However despite the best efforts of the ground staff there are still parts of ‍the pitch that are frozen, and the decision has been made early in conjunction with ⁠the FA and Swindon to prevent unnecessary disruption to travelling supporters."

Three League Two (fourth tier) matches ​scheduled for Saturday, at Oldham ‌Athletic, Chesterfield and Accrington Stanley, have also been postponed.