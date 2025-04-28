Soaring travel expenses amid historic European run test Bodo/Glimt's devoted fans

As Bodo/Glimt's historic Europa League run unfolds, fans find themselves grappling with soaring travel costs and the vast distances are taking a toll on supporters following the team across the continent.

Bodo became the first club from Norway to reach a semi-final in European competition after edging out Lazio in a dramatic penalty shootout at Rome's Olimpico Stadium earlier in April.

Fans of the club situated north of the Arctic Circle are revelling in Bodo's journey, but their unwavering loyalty is sapping their funds as they prepare to travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in Thursday's first leg.

Bodo's run has already included away days in Rome, Athens, Twente and Braga. The Norwegian club might be Europe's most-travelled side this season. Even visiting Oslo, which is more than 800 kilometres away, requires a boarding pass.

With a weakened Norwegian crown and few budget-friendly travel options, supporters are digging deep into their pockets to follow their club.

"We're talking about a few hundred thousand (in travel expenses) over the past few years," Bodo supporter Frank Amundsen, who has followed the club since he was a child in the mid-1990s, told Reuters.

Another supporter said he had spent up to 30,000 Norwegian crowns ($2,879) for the recent trip to see Lazio, with costs set to rise as they scramble for accommodation and transport on short notice for their upcoming trip to north London.

"Transport and accommodation do not have to be too expensive if you are flexible and plan ahead, but that usually only covers about half the budget once you factor in food and drinks," Amundsen added.

With Bodo 17 hours from the capital by road and limited trains available, for many the local airport is the only realistic way to get around Europe.

Air routes are also limited with the only non-Nordic direct destination being Munich for now. However, that can change as more people arrive in the city.

Avinor, the company responsible for running the airport, said the club's success has helped grow the airport.

"Bodo/Glimt's journey in Europe has undoubtedly helped increase interest in Bodo, including traffic to and from the airport," airport chief Troels Sandreid told Reuters.

"Avinor has seen a steady rise in passenger numbers at Bodo Airport in recent years. Although it's difficult to isolate the cause, it's natural to imagine that Bodo/Glimt's success is a contributing factor."

Should they reach the Europa League final, Bodo supporters will need to find a way to travel approximately 2,900km south to Bilbao on May 21.

($1 = 10.4196 Norwegian crowns)