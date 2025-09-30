Solanke and Romero to miss Tottenham's Champions League clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank said on Monday that striker Dominic Solanke will miss their Champions League clash against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt following ankle surgery while defender Cristian Romero has also been ruled out.

Frank said Solanke had been troubled by an ankle issue that ultimately needed a small surgical procedure.

"He's not ready. We'll have more news on the time frame after the international break, but I don't expect it to be long," the Danish coach told reporters.

Romero, who was absent from training earlier in the day, will also miss the match, with Frank saying it was "just a precaution".

The Spurs boss also outlined his team's approach ahead of the trip, explaining that tactical considerations on Bodo's plastic pitch dictated the schedule.

"We have one training and we want to be more tactical... The surface is different here and we need to get used to it. We're ready for the challenge," he added.

Spurs beat Bodo in the semi-finals of last season's Europa League on their way to winning the trophy, but Frank commended the Norwegian club on their growth in European competition.

"They're fantastic. Their story is unique... building a smaller club into a force in Norway and now competing in Europe, that's impressive," he said.