Sole searching: Alcaraz pays homage to Nadal's footprint at Roland Garros

PARIS :Carlos Alcaraz paused in a moment of quiet reverence before his French Open semi-final on Friday to take a picture of the permanent footprint tribute to his childhood idol and compatriot Rafael Nadal.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, widely seen as Nadal's natural successor, pulled out his phone to capture the imprint honouring the 14-time Roland Garros champion and lingered in what appeared a moment of communion between tennis generations.

Alcaraz faces Italian Lorenzo Musetti as he bids to take a step closer to a second title in Paris and follow the path set by his countryman.

Installed on day one of this year's tournament as organisers paid tribute to the recently retired "King of Clay", Nadal's footprint has rapidly transformed into something of a shrine at the spiritual home of claycourt tennis.

Italian Jasmine Paolini touched it before one of her matches last week, while Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero - himself a former Roland Garros champion - posed for a photograph in front of the footprint.