Son leads Spurs to victory at Hoffenheim
Soccer Football - Europa League - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Tottenham Hotspur - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - January 23, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Europa League - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Tottenham Hotspur - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - January 23, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their second goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Europa League - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Tottenham Hotspur - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - January 23, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their third goal with Pedro Porro and Rodrigo Bentancur REUTERS/Heiko Becker
24 Jan 2025 03:51AM
SINSHEIM, Germany : Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min scored in each half to earn his side a 3-2 victory at Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday.

Spurs were quickly into their stride with James Maddison opening the scoring in the third minute with a deft finish from a long pass, and Son doubled the lead after 22 minutes.

Hoffenheim dominated the second half and their efforts paid off in the 68th minute when Anton Stach connected with a cross from a counter-attack and slid the ball home.

Yet the hosts' momentum was halted when Son scored with a low shot from an acute angle inside the box in the 77th minute.

Hoffenheim's David Mokwa headed in a cross from Andrej Kramaric in the 88th minute, but the hosts could not find an equaliser.

Source: Reuters

