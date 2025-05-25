Sorloth hat-trick guides Atletico to 4-0 win at Girona

Striker Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to score a hat-trick in the second half and help Atletico Madrid wrap up their underwhelming season with an easy 4-0 win at lowly Girona on Sunday.

With Barcelona having secured the title, there was not much to play for at a half-empty Montilivi stadium where two depleted squads squared up in a game that will not live long in the memory.

Atleti manager Diego Simeone decided to leave several key starters on the bench, including goalkeeper Jan Oblak who with 30 goals conceded in 36 games, finished the season with the lowest goals-to-games ratio for the fifth time in his career.

Atletico dominated possession but it took them 68 minutes to break the deadlock through Sorloth's close-range strike after Girona made a bad mistake and Rodrigo De Paul set up the Norwegian to tap the ball into an empty net.

Defender Clement Lenglet headed in a rebound in the 87th minute before Sorloth took advantage of two quick counters to score twice in added time.

In the final weekend of the season, Barca, who host Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday, top the standings with 85 points, one point ahead Real Madrid, with Atletico finishing their LaLiga campaign in third place on 76 points.

Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal complete the top five line-up of teams who will represent Spain in next season's Champions League.

Girona, who last season were the surprise packages of LaLiga, ended 16th in the standings on 41 points, one clear of the relegation spots.

"We played a good game, which will be useful for the Club World Cup in the US that starts in less than an month because we will play many afternoon games under this same heat. Sorloth is a machine and he doesn't need many chances to score," Atletico defender Axel Witsel told Movistar Plus.

Atletico are in a tough Group B at the new-look 32-team tournament starting next month, along with Champions League finalists Paris St Germain, South American champions Botafogo and MLS side Seattle Sounders.